Andrei V. Alexandrov, MD

Neurologist - Institute of Neurology, Moscow, Russian Academy of Medical Sciences
Vascular Neurology - University of Toronto and University of Texas - Houston Medical School
认证
RPNI, NVS, RVT
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
original papers, 3 textbooks, 16 case reports, 167 review articles, editorials, invited publications, and book chapters & over 350 abstracts presented at major scientific meetings and published in refereed journals. Current
Director, Neurosonology Examination (1998-2018) and President, American Society of Neuroimaging (2019-2021)
Elected member, American Neurological Association; Neurology Pioneering Award, Society for Vascular and Interventional Neurology; Founding Editor, Brain and Behavior