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MSD Manual Logo默沙东 诊疗手册医学专业人士版
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Andrei V. Alexandrov, MD

专业和专长

  • stroke, cerebrovascular ultrasound

所属单位

受教育程度

  • MD - Moscow Medical Academy
  • Neurologist - Institute of Neurology, Moscow, Russian Academy of Medical Sciences
  • Vascular Neurology - University of Toronto and University of Texas - Houston Medical School

认证

  • RPNI, NVS, RVT

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • original papers, 3 textbooks, 16 case reports, 167 review articles, editorials, invited publications, and book chapters & over 350 abstracts presented at major scientific meetings and published in refereed journals. Current
  • Director, Neurosonology Examination (1998-2018) and President, American Society of Neuroimaging (2019-2021)
  • Elected member, American Neurological Association; Neurology Pioneering Award, Society for Vascular and Interventional Neurology; Founding Editor, Brain and Behavior

手册章节和评论

章节