Guy P. Armstrong, MD
专业和专长
- General cardiology, Angioplasty and stents, Pacemakers, Cardiac ultrasound
受教育程度
- Examination in Cardiac Pacing and Defibrillation of the North American Society of Pacing and Electrophysiology
- Fellowship: Cardiac Intervention, Auckland City Hospital
- Medical School: University of Auckland School of Medicine, Auckland, NZ
- Advanced Fellowship: Cardiac Imaging, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Fellow, Royal Australasian College of Physicians
- Fellow, American College of Cardiology
- Fellow, European Society of Cardiology
- Fellow, Cardiac Society of Australia and New Zealand
手册章节和评论