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MSD Manual Logo默沙东 诊疗手册医学专业人士版
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Evelyn Attia, MD

专业和专长

  • Psychiatry, Eating Disorders, Psychopharmacology

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, NY
  • Internship: Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
  • Residency: Psychiatry, New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center, New York, NY

认证

  • American Board of Psychiatry

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Young Investigator Award, National Alliance for Research in Schizophrenia and Depression
  • Pfizer/Society for Women's Health Research Faculty Development Award in Women’s Health
  • Career Development Award, National Institute of Mental Health
  • Fellow, Academy for Eating Disorders
  • Over 150 articles in peer-reviewed journals

手册章节和评论