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MSD Manual Logo默沙东 诊疗手册医学专业人士版
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Cherisse Berry, MD

专业和专长

  • Trauma and Acute Care Surgery, Surgical Critical Care

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: Keck School of Medicine at University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA
  • Residency: General Surgery, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA
  • Fellowship: Surgical Critical Care, University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, MD
  • Fellowship: Acute Care Trauma, University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, MD

认证

  • American Board of Surgery – Surgery
  • American Board of Surgery – Surgical Critical Care

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Fellow and Governor, American College of Surgeons
  • 2020 AAMC Herbert W. Nickens Faculty Fellowship Recipient
  • Over 65 articles in peer-reviewed journals

手册章节和评论