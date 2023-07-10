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MSD Manual Logo默沙东 诊疗手册医学专业人士版
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Christopher J. Brady, MD

专业和专长

  • Ophthalmology, Vitreoretinal Diseases

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD
  • Internship: Internal Medicine, Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital, Baltimore, MD
  • Residency: Ophthalmology, Thomas Jefferson University School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA
  • Fellowship: Vitreoretinal Medicine and Surgery, Mid Atlantic Retinal, Philadelphia, PA
  • Master of Health Sciences: Epidemiology, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Baltimore, MD

认证

  • American Board of Ophthalmology

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Retina Fellows Forum Research Award for Best Fellow Paper, 2014
  • Best Fellow Surgical Case Presentation, 2nd Annual Vit-Buckle Society Meeting, 2014
  • Volunteer work for Helen Keller International in Senegal and for Orbis International in India
  • Over 35 articles in peer-reviewed journals and 6 book chapters

手册章节和评论