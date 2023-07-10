Danielle Campagne, MD
专业和专长
- Emergency Medicine, Wilderness Medicine, EMS
受教育程度
- Medical School: Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California
- Residency: Emergency Medicine, University of California, San Francisco, Fresno
认证
- American Board of Emergency Medicine
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Fellow, American College of Emergency Physicians
- Course Chair, UCSF High Sierra Wilderness and Travel Medicine Conference
- Prehospital Traction Splint Use in Midthigh Trauma Patients: A Retrospective Review of a Trauma Registry. Journal of Emergencies, Trauma, and Shock 13:296-300, 2020
- Emergency medical services and remote medical oversight in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, 2011-2013. Wilderness Environ Med 29(4):453-462, 2018
- Teaching methods utilized during medical resuscitations in an academic emergency department. West J Emerg Med 19(4):756-761, 2018
- Hot and cold drugs: National Park Service medication stability at the extremes of temperature. Prehosp Emerg Care 21(3):378-385, 2017
- Gender at the head of the bed: Does gender bias exist in the evaluation of emergency medicine residents' leadership skills during medical resuscitations? Ann Emerg Med 70(4):s34, 2017
- Campagne D, Weichenthal L (Eds). Emergency Medicine Board Review. New York, Oxford Press, 2019
手册章节和评论