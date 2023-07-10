skip to main content
MSD Manual Logo默沙东 诊疗手册医学专业人士版
Search icon

Bradley Chappell, DO, MHA

专业和专长

  • Emergency Medicine

所属单位

  • Medical Director, Emergency Department, and Health Sciences; Associate Clinical Professor
  • Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
  • Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine
  • David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA

受教育程度

  • Medical School: Touro University California College of Osteopathic Medicine, Vallejo, CA
  • Residency: Emergency Medicine, Genesys Regional Medical Center, Grand Blanc, MI
  • Masters in Health Administration: California State University-Northridge, Los Angeles, CA

认证

  • American Osteopathic Board of Emergency Medicine

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Fellow, American College of Osteopathic Emergency Physicians

手册章节和评论