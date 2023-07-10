Bradley Chappell, DO, MHA
所属单位
- Medical Director, Emergency Department, and Health Sciences; Associate Clinical Professor
- Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
- Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine
- David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
受教育程度
- Medical School: Touro University California College of Osteopathic Medicine, Vallejo, CA
- Residency: Emergency Medicine, Genesys Regional Medical Center, Grand Blanc, MI
- Masters in Health Administration: California State University-Northridge, Los Angeles, CA
认证
- American Osteopathic Board of Emergency Medicine
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Fellow, American College of Osteopathic Emergency Physicians
手册章节和评论