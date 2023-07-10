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MSD Manual Logo默沙东 诊疗手册医学专业人士版
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Julia F. Charles, MD, PhD

专业和专长

  • Rheumatology, Bone Diseases

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine, San Francisco, CA
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA
  • Fellowship: Rheumatology, University of California San Francisco, School of Medicine, San Francisco, CA

认证

  • American Board of Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Rheumatology

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Fellow, American College of Rheumatology
  • American College of Rheumatology Distinguished Fellow Award, 2009
  • Ira M. Goldstein Award for Outstanding Teaching in Rheumatology, 2010
  • Exceptional Service Award, Arthritis Foundation, 2013
  • Boston Magazine Top Doctor, 2017, 2021
  • Castle Connolly America's Top Doctors, 2017, 2021
  • Over 35 articles in peer-reviewed journals

手册章节和评论