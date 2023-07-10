skip to main content
MSD Manual Logo默沙东 诊疗手册医学专业人士版
Search icon

Michael H. Davidson, MD, FACC, FNLA

专业和专长

  • Preventive Cardiology, Cardiovascular Risk Factor Modification, Lipid Disorders

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, OH
  • Internship: Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL
  • Fellowship: Cardiology, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL

认证

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Cardiology
  • American Board of Clinical Lipidology

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Fellow, American College of Cardiology
  • Fellow, American College of Chest Physicians
  • Fellow, National Lipid Association
  • Past President, National Lipid Association
  • Ranked as one of the top 5 lipid experts in the world by Expertscape
  • Over 250 articles in peer-reviewed journals
  • Best Doctors in America, 2003-present

手册章节和评论