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Antonette T. Dulay, MD

专业和专长

  • Obstetrics and Gynecology, Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Maternity Care

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: New York University School of Medicine, New York, NY
  • Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, NYU School of Medicine, New York, NY
  • Fellowship: Maternal and Fetal Medicine, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT

认证

  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology
  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology - Maternal-Fetal Medicine

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Fellow, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists
  • Top Doctor Awards, 2012-2020
  • Research Excellence Awards, Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, 2012-2014
  • Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine/American Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists Scholar Award, 2009-2012
  • Reviewer, American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Obstetrics and Gynecology
  • Over 35 articles in peer-reviewed journals

手册章节和评论