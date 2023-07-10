honeypot link
Enrica Fung, MD, MPH
受教育程度
- Medical School: University of California Davis School of Medicine, Davis, CA
- Internship: Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, Fruitdale, CA
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- Fellowship: Nephrology, Stanford University, Stanford, CA
- Masters in Public Health: Epidemiology, UC Berkeley School of Public Health, Berkeley, CA
认证
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Nephrology
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- American Journal of Kidney Disease – Editor Choice’s Award, 2017
- Nephrology National Young Investigator Forum - Clinical Research - 3rd place - 2017
- Medical record documentation of goals-of-care discussions among older veterans with incident kidney failure. Am J Kidney Dis 75(5):744-752, 2020.
- Receipt of nephrology care and clinical outcomes among veterans with advanced CKD. Am J Kidney Dis 70(5):705-714, 2017
手册章节和评论