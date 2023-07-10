honeypot link
Stuart B. Goodman, MD, PhD
专业和专长
- Orthopaedic surgery, Adult reconstruction, Osteonecrosis, Primary and revision hip and knee replacement
受教育程度
- Medical Education: University of Toronto, Canada
- Internship: Toronto General Hospital Postgraduate Education, Canada
- Residency: University of Toronto, Canada
- Fellowship: Sunnybrook Medical Center, Toronto, Canada
- Fellowship: Wellesley Hospital, Toronto, Canada
- Doctorate: Orthopedic Medical Science, Lund University, Sweden
认证
- American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery
- College of Physician and Surgeons of Canada
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Fellow, Royal College of Surgeons (Canada)
- Fellow, American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons
- Fellow, American College of Surgeons
- Fellow, Biomaterials Science and Engineering, International Union of Societies, Biomaterials Science and Engineering
- Fellow, Japanese Society of the Promotion of Science
- Fellow, American Institute of Medical and Biological Engineers
- America's Top Doctors, 2001-2024
- Over 600 articles in peer-reviewed journals
手册章节和评论