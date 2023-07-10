skip to main content
skip to main content
MSD默沙东 诊疗手册医学专业人士版
Search icon

Stuart B. Goodman, MD, PhD

专业和专长

  • Orthopaedic surgery, Adult reconstruction, Osteonecrosis, Primary and revision hip and knee replacement

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical Education: University of Toronto, Canada
  • Internship: Toronto General Hospital Postgraduate Education, Canada
  • Residency: University of Toronto, Canada
  • Fellowship: Sunnybrook Medical Center, Toronto, Canada
  • Fellowship: Wellesley Hospital, Toronto, Canada
  • Doctorate: Orthopedic Medical Science, Lund University, Sweden

认证

  • American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery
  • College of Physician and Surgeons of Canada

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Fellow, Royal College of Surgeons (Canada)
  • Fellow, American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons
  • Fellow, American College of Surgeons
  • Fellow, Biomaterials Science and Engineering, International Union of Societies, Biomaterials Science and Engineering
  • Fellow, Japanese Society of the Promotion of Science
  • Fellow, American Institute of Medical and Biological Engineers
  • America's Top Doctors, 2001-2024
  • Over 600 articles in peer-reviewed journals

手册章节和评论

章节