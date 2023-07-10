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MSD Manual Logo默沙东 诊疗手册医学专业人士版
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James Peter Adam Hamilton, MD

专业和专长

  • Hepatology, Wilson Disease, Hemochromatosis, Liver transplantation, Liver cancer

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: University of Maryland School of Medicine
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
  • Fellowship: Gastroenterology, University of Maryland Medical Center
  • Fellowship: Gastroenterology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

认证

  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Transplant Hepatology
  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Gastroenterology

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • National Institutes of Health/National Research Scholar Award for gastroenterology and hepatology
  • Research Fellowship, NRSA
  • Top Doctor, Baltimore Magazine, 2018, 2019, 2020
  • Over 60 articles in peer-reviewed journals

手册章节和评论

章节