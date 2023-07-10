Robert P. Heine, MD
专业和专长
- Maternal Fetal Medicine, High Risk Pregnancy
受教育程度
- Medical School: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, TX
- Internship: Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, NC
- Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, NC
- Fellowship: Infectious Disease Research, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC
- Fellowship: Maternal and Fetal Medicine, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Denver, CO
认证
- American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology - Obstetrics and Gynecology
- American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology - Maternal and Fetal Medicine
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Over 75 articles in peer-reviewed journals
手册章节和评论