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MSD Manual Logo默沙东 诊疗手册医学专业人士版
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Brian D. Hoit, MD

专业和专长

  • Cardiac Function, Pericardial Disease, Diastology, Transesophageal Echocardiography

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: University of Illinois College of Medicine at Chicago
  • Internship: Internal Medicine, University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Jesse Brown VA Medical Center
  • Fellowship: Cardiovascular Disease, University of California - San Diego
  • Research Fellowship: Cardiovascular Disease, VA San Diego Healthcare System

认证

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Cardiovascular Disease
  • National Board of Echocardiography

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Fellow, American College of Cardiology
  • Fellow, American Heart Association
  • Fellow, American Society of Echocardiography
  • Over 200 full-length papers in high-quality peer-reviewed journals
  • 68 book chapters
  • Associate Editor, Journal of the American Society of Echocardiography
  • Section Editor, Echocardiography

手册章节和评论