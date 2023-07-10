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MSD Manual Logo默沙东 诊疗手册医学专业人士版
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Leila M. Khazaeni, MD

专业和专长

  • Ophthalmology, Pediatric Ophthalmology

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, MI
  • Internship: Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center, Dearborn, MI
  • Residency: Ophthalmology, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
  • Fellowship: Pediatric Ophthalmology, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

认证

  • American Board of Ophthalmology

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Healing Hands Honoree, Loma Linda University Health
  • Ransbarger KM, Dunbar JA, Choi SE, Khazaeni LM: Results of a community vision-screening program using the Spot photoscreener. J AAPOS 17(5):516-520, 2013.
  • Khazaeni L: Amblyopia treatment: 1998 versus 2004. J Pediatr Ophthalmol Strabismus 46(1):19-22, 2009.
  • Khazaeni L, Volpe NJ: Adjustable medial rectus muscle resection in adult exotropia. J Pediatr Opththalmol Strabismus 43(4):225-229, 2006.
  • Forbes BJ, Khazaeni LM: Evaluation and management of an infantile esotropia. Pediatr Case Rev 3(4):211-214, 2003.
  • Forbes BJ, Khazaeni LM: Evaluation and management of an infant with poor vision. Pediatr Case Rev 3(3):168-170, 2003.
  • Forbes BJ, Khazaeni LM: Evaluation and management of a premature infant’s eyes. Pediatr Case Rev 3(2):105-110, 2003.
  • Forbes BJ, Khazaeni LM: Evaluation and management of an infant with tearing and eye discharge. Pediatr Case Rev 3(1):40-43, 2003.

手册章节和评论