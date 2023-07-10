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MSD Manual Logo默沙东 诊疗手册医学专业人士版
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John P. Leonard, MD

专业和专长

  • Medical Oncology, Lymphomas, Leukemias

所属单位

  • Richard T. Silver Distinguished Professor of Hematology and Medical Oncology; Senior Associate Dean for Innovation and Initiatives, Weill Cornell Medicine
  • Weill Cornell Medicine
  • Attending Physician
  • New York Presbyterian Hospital

受教育程度

  • Medical School: University of Virginia School of Medicine, Charlottesville, VA
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, New York Hospital – Cornell Medical Center, New York, NY
  • Fellowship: Hematology and Oncology, New York Hospital – Cornell Medical Center, New York, NY

认证

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Hematology
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Medical Oncology

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Elected Member, American Society of Clinical Investigation
  • Elected Member, American Board of Internal Medicine, Hematology Board Committee
  • Ellen Glesby Cohen Leadership Award, Lymphoma Research Foundation
  • Distinguished Service Award, Lymphoma Research Foundation
  • Miriam G. Wallach Award for Excellence in Humanistic Medical Care, New York-Presbyterian
  • Medical Housestaff Program Director's Award, New York Hospital - Cornell Medical Center
  • Outstanding Medical Student Award, Medical Alumni Association, University of Virginia School of Medicine
  • Over 200 articles in peer-reviewed journals

手册章节和评论

章节