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MSD Manual Logo默沙东 诊疗手册医学专业人士版
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Michael C. Levin, MD

专业和专长

  • Neurology, Multiple Sclerosis

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Residency: Neurology, New York Hospital/Cornell Medical Center, New York, NY
  • Chief Resident: Neurology, New York Hospital/Cornell Medical Center, New York, NY
  • Fellowship: Multiple Sclerosis, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD
  • Medical School: Pennsylvania State University, University Park, PA

认证

  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology - Neurology

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Fellow, American Academy of Neurology
  • Fellow, American Neurological Association
  • Fellow, Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada
  • More than 25 awards for academic excellence
  • University of Tennessee Golden Apple Teaching Award
  • Best Doctors in America, 2005-2018
  • Over 150 articles and abstracts in peer-reviewed journals

手册章节和评论