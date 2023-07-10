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MSD Manual Logo默沙东 诊疗手册医学专业人士版
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Yiju Teresa Liu, MD

专业和专长

  • Emergency Medicine, Emergency Ultrasonography

所属单位

  • Health Sciences Associate Clinical Professor and Director, Emergency Ultrasound Fellowship, Department of Emergency Medicine
  • Harbor-UCLA Medical Center

受教育程度

  • Medical School: University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, Rochester, NY
  • Residency: Emergency Medicine, SUNY Health Science Center at Brooklyn, Brooklyn, NY
  • Fellowship: Emergency Ultrasound, North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System, New Hyde Park, NY

认证

  • American Board of Emergency Medicine
  • Registered Diagnostic Medical Sonographer

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals

手册章节和评论