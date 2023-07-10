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MSD Manual Logo默沙东 诊疗手册医学专业人士版
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Gordon Mao, MD

专业和专长

  • Neurosurgery

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Residency: Neurosurgery; Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA
  • Medical School: University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas

认证

  • American Board of Neurological Surgery

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Mao G, Gigliotti MJ, Aziz K Jr, Aziz K: Transpalpebral approach for surgical treatment of intracerebral aneurysms: Lessons learned during a 10-year experience. Oper Neurosurg 18(3)309-315, 2020
  • Mao G, Gigliotti MJ, Myers D, et al: Single-surgeon direct comparison of O-arm neuronavigation versus Mazor X robotic-guided posterior spinal instrumentation. World Neurosurg 137:e278-e285, 2020
  • Mao G, Gigliotti MJ, Tomycz ND, et al: Clinical outcomes after spine surgery for traumatic injury in the octogenarian population. World Neurosurg 129:e97-e103, 2019
  • Gigliott MJ, Mao G, Dupre DA, Wilberger JE: Vagal nerve stimulation: Indications for revision in adult refractory epilepsy. World Neurosurg 120:e1047-e1053, 2018
  • Mao G, King L, Young S, Kaplan R: Factor eight inhibitor bypassing agent (FEIBA) for reversal of target-specific oral anticoagulants in life-threatening intracranial bleeding. J Emer Med 52(5)731-737, 2016

手册章节和评论