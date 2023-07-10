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MSD Manual Logo默沙东 诊疗手册医学专业人士版
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Vikas Mehta, MD, MPH

专业和专长

  • Otorhinolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, Head and Neck Cancer, Salivary Gland Disorders, Thyroid and Parathyroid Surgery

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: University of California Irvine, Irvine, CA
  • Internship: General Surgery, St. Vincent’s Catholic Medical Center, New York, NY
  • Residency: Otolaryngology, New York Eye and Ear Infirmary, New York, NY
  • Fellowship: Head and Neck Surgical Oncology, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, PA
  • Master of Public Health: Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD

认证

  • American Board of Otorhinolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Fellow, American College of Surgeons
  • Coordinator for Research and Quality, American Academy of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery, 2021
  • AAO-HNFS Honors Award Recipient, 2020
  • Faculty Teacher of the Year Award, Montefiore Department of Otorhinolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, 2018
  • Cochrane Scholars Award, American Academy of Otolaryngology, 2013
  • Over 60 articles in peer-reviewed journals and 16 book chapters

手册章节和评论