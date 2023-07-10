honeypot link
Stephanie M. Moleski, MD
专业和专长
- Gastroenterology, Celiac Disease, Gastrointestinal Motility Disorders
受教育程度
- Medical School: Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Philadelphia, PA
- Fellowship: Gastroenterology, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Philadelphia, PA
认证
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Gastroenterology
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- ACG/Radhika Srinivasan Gender-Based Research Award, 2012
- Teaching Attending Award-Internal Medicine Teaching Award, 2014
- Philadelphia Magazine's Top Docs, 2018-2021
- Exceptional Women in Medicine, 2019, 2020
- Over 25 articles in peer-reviewed journals
手册章节和评论