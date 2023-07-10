skip to main content
Stephanie M. Moleski, MD

专业和专长

  • Gastroenterology, Celiac Disease, Gastrointestinal Motility Disorders

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Philadelphia, PA
  • Fellowship: Gastroenterology, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Philadelphia, PA

认证

  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Gastroenterology

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • ACG/Radhika Srinivasan Gender-Based Research Award, 2012
  • Teaching Attending Award-Internal Medicine Teaching Award, 2014
  • Philadelphia Magazine's Top Docs, 2018-2021
  • Exceptional Women in Medicine, 2019, 2020
  • Over 25 articles in peer-reviewed journals

