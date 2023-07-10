skip to main content
MSD Manual Logo默沙东 诊疗手册医学专业人士版
Search icon

Sheldon R. Morris, MD, MPH

专业和专长

  • Primary Care, Preventive Medicine, Family Medicine, Sexually Transmitted Infections

所属单位

  • Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, Department of Medicine and Division of Family Medicine, Department of Family Medicine and Preventive Medicine
  • University of California San Diego

受教育程度

  • Internship: Saint Paul’s Hospital, Vancouver, Canada
  • Master of Public Health: Quantitative Methods, Harvard School of Public Health, Boston, MA
  • Residency: Preventive Medicine, University of California San Francisco School of Medicine, San Francisco, CA
  • Fellowship: STD Epidemiology and Control, UCSF/UC Berkeley, San Francisco, CA
  • Medical School: The University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada

认证

  • Canadian Board of Family Medicine
  • American Board of Preventive Medicine - Public Health and General Preventive Medicine

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Over 90 articles in peer-reviewed journals

手册章节和评论