Sheldon R. Morris, MD, MPH
专业和专长
- Primary Care, Preventive Medicine, Family Medicine, Sexually Transmitted Infections
所属单位
- Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, Department of Medicine and Division of Family Medicine, Department of Family Medicine and Preventive Medicine
- University of California San Diego
受教育程度
- Internship: Saint Paul’s Hospital, Vancouver, Canada
- Master of Public Health: Quantitative Methods, Harvard School of Public Health, Boston, MA
- Residency: Preventive Medicine, University of California San Francisco School of Medicine, San Francisco, CA
- Fellowship: STD Epidemiology and Control, UCSF/UC Berkeley, San Francisco, CA
- Medical School: The University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada
认证
- Canadian Board of Family Medicine
- American Board of Preventive Medicine - Public Health and General Preventive Medicine
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Over 90 articles in peer-reviewed journals
手册章节和评论