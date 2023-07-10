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MSD Manual Logo默沙东 诊疗手册医学专业人士版
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Patrick James Passarelli, MD

专业和专长

  • Infectious Diseases, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Bachelor of Arts - Boston College
  • MD - University of Nebraska Medical Center
  • Residency - University of San Diego Combined

认证

  • ABIM Infectious Diseases (anticipated October 2025); American Board of Internal Medicine (2019); American Board of Pediatrics (2019)

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Passarelli, P., Pong, A., Ramchandar, N., Naheedy, J., Kling, K., Choi, L. An 8-year-old California girl with asymptomatic hepatic cysts. Pediatr Infect Dis J. 2022 Apr 11. doi:10.1097/INF.0000000000003539.
  • Yu J, Rhee KE, Dworsky ZD, Larrow A, Passarelli P, Patel A. Improving pediatric fellows’ Feedback skills and confidence through objective structured examinations. J Grad Med Educ. 2024 Feb; 16(1): 64–69. https://doi.org/10.4300
  • Sudnik, P., Passarelli, P., Branche, A., Giampoli, E., Louie, T. Histoplasmosis associated with bat guano exposure in cannabis growers: two cases. Open Forum Infect Dis. 2024 Dec 4. http://doi.org/10.1093/ofid/ofae711

手册章节和评论