honeypot link
Melvin I. Roat, MD, FACS
专业和专长
- Ophthalmology, Ocular Infections, Ocular Immune and Autoimmune Diseases, Corneal Transplant Surgery
受教育程度
- Medical School: University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario
- Residency: Ophthalmology, University of Toronto, Ontario
- Fellowship: Corneal Surgery and External Diseases, University of Pittsburgh Eye and Ear Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA
认证
- American Board of Ophthalmology
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Fellow, American College of Surgeons
- Top Doctor, Main Line Today, named five times
- Over 50 book chapters and articles in peer-reviewed journals
手册章节和评论