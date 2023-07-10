skip to main content
Melvin I. Roat, MD, FACS

专业和专长

  • Ophthalmology, Ocular Infections, Ocular Immune and Autoimmune Diseases, Corneal Transplant Surgery

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario
  • Residency: Ophthalmology, University of Toronto, Ontario
  • Fellowship: Corneal Surgery and External Diseases, University of Pittsburgh Eye and Ear Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA

认证

  • American Board of Ophthalmology

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Fellow, American College of Surgeons
  • Top Doctor, Main Line Today, named five times
  • Over 50 book chapters and articles in peer-reviewed journals

手册章节和评论