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MSD Manual Logo默沙东 诊疗手册医学专业人士版
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Gloria Salvo, MD

专业和专长

  • Gynecology, Gynecologic Oncology, Cervical Cancer

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: University of Buenos Aires Faculty of Medicine, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Residency: Gynecology, Hospital Italiano de Buenos Aires, Argentina

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Role of radical hysterectomy in patients with early-stage high-grade neuroendocrine cervical carcinoma: a NeCTuR study. Int J Gynecol Cancer. 2021 Apr;31(4):495-501
  • Measurement of tumor size in early cervical cancer: an ever-evolving paradigm. Int J Gynecol Cancer. 2020 Aug;30(8):1215-1223
  • Revised 2018 International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) cervical cancer staging: A review of gaps and questions that remain. Int J Gynecol Cancer. 2020 Jun;30(6):873-878
  • Incidence of adverse events in minimally invasive vs open radical hysterectomy in early cervical cancer: results of a randomized controlled trial. Am J Obstet Gynecol. 2020 Mar;222(3):249.e1-249.e10 Erratum in: Am J Obstet Gynecol. 2020 Nov;223(5):757
  • International radical trachelectomy assessment: IRTA study. Int J Gynecol Cancer. 2019 Mar;29(3):635-638
  • Updates and management algorithm for neuroendocrine tumors of the uterine cervix. Int J Gynecol Cancer. 2019 Jul;29(6):986-995
  • Sensitivity and negative predictive value for sentinel lymph node biopsy in women with early-stage cervical cancer. Gynecol Oncol. 2017 Apr;145(1):96-101
  • Over 20 additional articles in peer-reviewed journals

手册章节和评论