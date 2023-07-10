Vaishali Sanchorawala, MD
专业和专长
- Hematology, Medical Oncology, Amyloidosis, Myeloma
受教育程度
- Medical School: Seth G.S. Medical College, Bombay, India
- Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, Newark, NJ
- Fellowship: Hematology/Oncology, Boston Medical Center, Boston, MA
- Fellowship: Stem Cell Transplant, Boston Medical Center, Boston, MA
认证
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Hematology
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Medical Oncology
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Associate Editor, Amyloid: The Journal of Protein-Folding Disorders
- Senior Editor, American Journal of Blood Research
- Secretary, International Society of Amyloidosis, 2020-2022
- More than 185 articles in peer-reviewed journals
手册章节和评论