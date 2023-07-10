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MSD Manual Logo默沙东 诊疗手册医学专业人士版
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David R. Steinberg, MD

专业和专长

  • Orthopaedic Surgery, Hand Disorders

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA
  • Residency: Orthopedic Surgery, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Fellowship: Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Fellowship: University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey

认证

  • American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery
  • American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery – Surgery of the Hand

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Over 75 articles in peer-reviewed journals
  • Philadelphia Magazine Top Doctors, 2017-2026

手册章节和评论