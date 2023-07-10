David R. Steinberg, MD
专业和专长
- Orthopaedic Surgery, Hand Disorders
受教育程度
- Medical School: University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA
- Residency: Orthopedic Surgery, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Fellowship: Massachusetts General Hospital
- Fellowship: University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey
认证
- American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery
- American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery – Surgery of the Hand
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Over 75 articles in peer-reviewed journals
- Philadelphia Magazine Top Doctors, 2017-2026
手册章节和评论