Andrea D. Thompson, MD, PhD
专业和专长
- Cardiovascular Disease, Critical Care Cardiology, Genetic Cardiomyopathies
受教育程度
- Medical School: University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, MI
- Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers, Ann Arbor, MI
- Fellowship: Cardiovascular Disease, University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers, Ann Arbor, MI
- Doctorate: Chemical Biology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI
认证
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Cardiovascular Disease
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals
手册章节和评论