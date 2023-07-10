M. Cristina Victorio, MD
专业和专长
- Pediatric Neurology, Headache
受教育程度
- Medical School: University of the East, Manila, Philippines
- Residency: Pediatrics: Akron Children's Hospital, Akron, OH
- Fellowship: Headache Medicine and Pediatric Neurology, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH
认证
- American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Neurology
- American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Pediatric Neurology
- United Council for Neurologic Subspecialties – Headache Medicine
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Fellow, American Headache Society
- Castle Connolly Regional Top Doctors
- Cleveland Magazine Top Docs, 2016, 2017
- Psychosocial and Demographic Characteristics of Children and Adolescents With Headache Presenting for Treatment in a Headache Infusion Center. Headache 59(6):858-868, 2019.
- Headache and Chiari I Malformation in Children and Adolescents. Semin Pediatr Neurol 23(1)35-39, 2016.
- Diagnosis and treatment of idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH) in children and adolescents. Curr Neurol Neurosci Rep 13(3):336, 2013.
手册章节和评论