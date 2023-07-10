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Brian J. Werth, PharmD

专业和专长

  • Infectious Disease Pharmacotherapy, Translational Research, Antimicrobials

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Residency: Acute Care Practice Pharmacy, The Queen’s Medical Center, Honolulu, HI
  • Fellowship: Infectious Diseases Pharmacotherapy, Wayne State University, Detroit, MI
  • Pharmacy School: University of New Mexico College of Pharmacy, Albuquerque, NM

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • 2021 Excellence in Research Award, University of New Mexico College of Pharmacy
  • Over 40 articles in peer-reviewed journals
  • Fellow of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (FIDSA)
  • 2018 Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists Young Investigator Award

手册章节和评论