Zhiwei Zhang, MD
专业和专长
- Nephrology
所属单位
- Associate Professor of Medicine and Basic Sciences
- Loma Linda University School of Medicine
- Attending Nephrologist
- VA Loma Linda Healthcare System
受教育程度
- Medical School: Sun Yat-Sen University of Medical Science, Guang Zhou, China
- Residency: Internal Medicine, St Barnabas Hospital, Bronx, NY
- Fellowship: Nephrology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
认证
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Nephrology
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Joseph E. Murray Award from National Kidney Foundation of MA/RI/NH/VT
- National Research Service Award from NIH/NIDDK
- Over 30 articles in peer-reviewed journals