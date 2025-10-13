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加拿大心血管学会心绞痛分级系统

加拿大心血管学会心绞痛分级系统

分级

触发胸痛的体力活动量

1

高强度、快速或长时间体力活动

非日常体力活动（如步行、上楼）

2

快速行走

上坡

快速上楼

餐后步行或上楼

寒冷

遇风

情绪激动

3

常速、平地步行1或2个街区

上楼梯，即使只有一层

4

任何体力活动

有时在静息时

Adapted from Braunwald E, Antman EM, Beasley JW, et al: ACC/AHA Guidelines for the management of patients with unstable angina and non-ST segment elevation myocardial infarction: A report of the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Task Force on Practice Guidelines (Committee on the management of patients with unstable angina).Circulation 102(10):1193–209, 2000. doi: 10.1161/01.cir.102.10.1193

Adapted from Braunwald E, Antman EM, Beasley JW, et al: ACC/AHA Guidelines for the management of patients with unstable angina and non-ST segment elevation myocardial infarction: A report of the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Task Force on Practice Guidelines (Committee on the management of patients with unstable angina).Circulation 102(10):1193–209, 2000. doi: 10.1161/01.cir.102.10.1193

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