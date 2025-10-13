加拿大心血管学会心绞痛分级系统
分级
触发胸痛的体力活动量
1
高强度、快速或长时间体力活动
非日常体力活动（如步行、上楼）
2
快速行走
上坡
快速上楼
餐后步行或上楼
寒冷
遇风
情绪激动
3
常速、平地步行1或2个街区
上楼梯，即使只有一层
4
任何体力活动
有时在静息时
Adapted from Braunwald E, Antman EM, Beasley JW, et al: ACC/AHA Guidelines for the management of patients with unstable angina and non-ST segment elevation myocardial infarction: A report of the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Task Force on Practice Guidelines (Committee on the management of patients with unstable angina).Circulation 102(10):1193–209, 2000. doi: 10.1161/01.cir.102.10.1193