Data from Fryar CD, Carroll MD, Afful J: Prevalence of overweight, obesity, and severe obesity among children and adolescents aged 2–19 years: United States, 1963–1965 through 2017–2018.NCHS Health E-Stats, 2020, and from Stierman B, Afful J, Carroll MD, et al.National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 2017-March 2020 Prepandemic Data Files-Development of Files and Prevalence Estimates for Selected Health Outcomes. Natl Health Stat Report.2021;(158):10.15620/cdc:106273.doi:10.15620/cdc:106273.