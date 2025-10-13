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纽约心脏协会（NYHA）心力衰竭功能分级

纽约心脏协会（NYHA）心力衰竭功能分级

NYHA分级

定义

限制

举例

I

日常体力活动不会导致过度疲劳、呼吸困难或心悸

能完成任何需要7 MET的活动：

  • 携带超过11公斤（24磅）物品上楼

  • 承载重量为23公斤（50磅）

  • 铲雪

  • 锄地

  • 滑雪

  • 打壁球，手球，或篮球

  • 以≥6.9公里/小时（≥4.3英里/小时）的速度慢跑或快走

II

休息时尚可；日常体力活动会引起疲劳、呼吸困难、心悸或心绞痛

轻度

能够完成需要 5但 7个代谢当量的活动：

  • 剧烈的性活动

  • 可完成花园工作

  • 滑旱冰

  • 在平地上以最高7公里/小时（4.4英里/小时）的速度进行快走

  • 携带11公斤（24磅）的负荷上楼梯

III

休息时尚可；轻微的体力活动可引起乏力，呼吸困难，心悸或心绞痛

IIIa级：无近期心力衰竭加重或近期静息时呼吸困难

IIIb级：伴有近期心力衰竭加重或近期静息时呼吸困难

中度

能够完成需要 2且≤5个代谢当量的活动：

  • 站立淋浴或穿衣

  • 中度的家务清洁（例如擦窗、扫地、吸尘、厨房活动）

  • 打高尔夫球

  • 在平地上以最高5.4公里/小时（3.4英里/小时）的速度行走

  • 缓慢爬楼梯

IV

静息状态下即出现症状；任何体力活动均会加重不适感。

重度

所有活动均伴随症状

无法完成任何需要 2个代谢当量的活动（包括上述所有活动）

HF = 心力衰竭，MET = 代谢当量，用于衡量与静息状态相比所消耗能量的单位；mph = 英里/小时。

Heidenreich PA, Bozkurt B, Aguilar D, et al.2022 AHA/ACC/HFSA Guideline for the Management of Heart Failure: A Report of the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Joint Committee on Clinical Practice Guidelines [published correction appears in J Am Coll Cardiol. 2023 Apr 18;81(15):1551. doi: 10.1016/j.jacc.2023.03.002.]. J Am Coll Cardiol.2022;79(17):e263-e421.doi:10.1016/j.jacc.2021.12.012; Yancy CW, Jessup M, Bozkurt B, et al.2013 ACCF/AHA guideline for the management of heart failure: executive summary: a report of the American College of Cardiology Foundation/American Heart Association Task Force on practice guidelines. Circulation.2013;128(16):1810-1852.doi:10.1161/CIR.0b013e31829e8807; and Dolgin M, Association NYH, Fox AC, Gorlin R, Levin RI, New York Heart Association.Criteria Committee.Nomenclature and criteria for diagnosis of diseases of the heart and great vessels.9th ed.Boston, MA: Lippincott Williams and Wilkins; March 1, 1994.

各项活动的代谢当量值来源于：赫尔曼・S.D.、威利斯・E.A.、安斯沃思・B.E. 等。2024 Adult Compendium of Physical Activities: A third update of the energy costs of human activities. J Sport Health Sci.2024;13(1):6-12.doi:10.1016/j.jshs.2023.10.010

HF = 心力衰竭，MET = 代谢当量，用于衡量与静息状态相比所消耗能量的单位；mph = 英里/小时。

Heidenreich PA, Bozkurt B, Aguilar D, et al.2022 AHA/ACC/HFSA Guideline for the Management of Heart Failure: A Report of the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Joint Committee on Clinical Practice Guidelines [published correction appears in J Am Coll Cardiol. 2023 Apr 18;81(15):1551. doi: 10.1016/j.jacc.2023.03.002.]. J Am Coll Cardiol.2022;79(17):e263-e421.doi:10.1016/j.jacc.2021.12.012; Yancy CW, Jessup M, Bozkurt B, et al.2013 ACCF/AHA guideline for the management of heart failure: executive summary: a report of the American College of Cardiology Foundation/American Heart Association Task Force on practice guidelines. Circulation.2013;128(16):1810-1852.doi:10.1161/CIR.0b013e31829e8807; and Dolgin M, Association NYH, Fox AC, Gorlin R, Levin RI, New York Heart Association.Criteria Committee.Nomenclature and criteria for diagnosis of diseases of the heart and great vessels.9th ed.Boston, MA: Lippincott Williams and Wilkins; March 1, 1994.

各项活动的代谢当量值来源于：赫尔曼・S.D.、威利斯・E.A.、安斯沃思・B.E. 等。2024 Adult Compendium of Physical Activities: A third update of the energy costs of human activities. J Sport Health Sci.2024;13(1):6-12.doi:10.1016/j.jshs.2023.10.010

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