Heidenreich PA, Bozkurt B, Aguilar D, et al.2022 AHA/ACC/HFSA Guideline for the Management of Heart Failure: A Report of the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Joint Committee on Clinical Practice Guidelines [published correction appears in J Am Coll Cardiol. 2023 Apr 18;81(15):1551. doi: 10.1016/j.jacc.2023.03.002.]. J Am Coll Cardiol.2022;79(17):e263-e421.doi:10.1016/j.jacc.2021.12.012; Yancy CW, Jessup M, Bozkurt B, et al.2013 ACCF/AHA guideline for the management of heart failure: executive summary: a report of the American College of Cardiology Foundation/American Heart Association Task Force on practice guidelines. Circulation.2013;128(16):1810-1852.doi:10.1161/CIR.0b013e31829e8807; and Dolgin M, Association NYH, Fox AC, Gorlin R, Levin RI, New York Heart Association.Criteria Committee.Nomenclature and criteria for diagnosis of diseases of the heart and great vessels.9th ed.Boston, MA: Lippincott Williams and Wilkins; March 1, 1994.