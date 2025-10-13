纽约心脏协会（NYHA）心力衰竭功能分级
NYHA分级
定义
限制
举例
I
日常体力活动不会导致过度疲劳、呼吸困难或心悸
无
能完成任何需要≥7 MET的活动：
II
休息时尚可；日常体力活动会引起疲劳、呼吸困难、心悸或心绞痛
轻度
能够完成需要≥ 5但≤ 7个代谢当量的活动：
III
休息时尚可；轻微的体力活动可引起乏力，呼吸困难，心悸或心绞痛
IIIa级：无近期心力衰竭加重或近期静息时呼吸困难
IIIb级：伴有近期心力衰竭加重或近期静息时呼吸困难
中度
能够完成需要≥ 2且≤5个代谢当量的活动：
IV
静息状态下即出现症状；任何体力活动均会加重不适感。
重度
所有活动均伴随症状
无法完成任何需要 ≥ 2个代谢当量的活动（包括上述所有活动）
HF = 心力衰竭，MET = 代谢当量，用于衡量与静息状态相比所消耗能量的单位；mph = 英里/小时。
Heidenreich PA, Bozkurt B, Aguilar D, et al.2022 AHA/ACC/HFSA Guideline for the Management of Heart Failure: A Report of the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Joint Committee on Clinical Practice Guidelines [published correction appears in J Am Coll Cardiol. 2023 Apr 18;81(15):1551. doi: 10.1016/j.jacc.2023.03.002.]. J Am Coll Cardiol.2022;79(17):e263-e421.doi:10.1016/j.jacc.2021.12.012; Yancy CW, Jessup M, Bozkurt B, et al.2013 ACCF/AHA guideline for the management of heart failure: executive summary: a report of the American College of Cardiology Foundation/American Heart Association Task Force on practice guidelines. Circulation.2013;128(16):1810-1852.doi:10.1161/CIR.0b013e31829e8807; and Dolgin M, Association NYH, Fox AC, Gorlin R, Levin RI, New York Heart Association.Criteria Committee.Nomenclature and criteria for diagnosis of diseases of the heart and great vessels.9th ed.Boston, MA: Lippincott Williams and Wilkins; March 1, 1994.
各项活动的代谢当量值来源于：赫尔曼・S.D.、威利斯・E.A.、安斯沃思・B.E. 等。2024 Adult Compendium of Physical Activities: A third update of the energy costs of human activities. J Sport Health Sci.2024;13(1):6-12.doi:10.1016/j.jshs.2023.10.010