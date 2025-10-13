心脏指数及其相关测量的正常值
测定指标
正常值
SD
氧耗量
143mL/min/m2*
14.3
动静脉氧差
4.1dL
0.6
心脏指数
3.5L/min/m2
0.7
心搏指数
46mL/心搏/m2
8.1
体循环总阻力
1130 dynes·second·cm⁻⁵-5
178
肺循环总阻力
205 dynes·second·cm-5
51
肺小动脉阻力
67 dynes·second·cm-5
23
*随体质指数变化
SD=标准差
Adapted from Barratt-Boyes BG, Wood EH.Cardiac output and related measurements and pressure values in the right heart and associated vessels, together with an analysis of the hemodynamic response to the inhalation of high oxygen mixtures in healthy subjects.J Lab Clin Med.1958;51(1):72–90.