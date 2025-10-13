运用白细胞计数结果分组确定发热儿童菌血症的似然比*
白细胞计数
患有菌血症的儿童数，n = 127 (%)
没有菌血症的儿童数，N = 8629 (%)
LR（% 菌血症/% 无菌血症）
0–5000
0（0.0％）
543（6.3％）
0.00
5,001～10,000
3（2.4％）
3291 (38.1%)
0.06
10,001～15,000
15（11.8％）
2767 (32.1%)
0.37
15,001～20,000
48（37.8％）
1337 (15.5%)
2.4
20,001～25,000
34（26.8％）
469（5.4％）
4.9
25,001～30,000
12（9.4％）
155（1.8％）
5.3
> 30,001
15（11.8％）
67（0.8％）
15.2
* 8756名发热儿童的菌血症发病率按白细胞计数分组（列出的数值为每微升血液中的数值）。每组的LR=菌血症概率/没有菌血症概率。
LR=似然比；WBC=白细胞。
Adapted from Lee GM, Harper MB.Risk of bacteremia for febrile young children in the post-Haemophilus influenzae type b era.Archives of Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine.152:624–628, 1998.