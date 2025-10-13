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运用白细胞计数结果分组确定发热儿童菌血症的似然比*

运用白细胞计数结果分组确定发热儿童菌血症的似然比*

白细胞计数

患有菌血症的儿童数，n = 127 (%)

没有菌血症的儿童数，N = 8629 (%)

LR（% 菌血症/% 无菌血症）

0–5000

0（0.0％）

543（6.3％）

0.00

5,001～10,000

3（2.4％）

3291 (38.1%)

0.06

10,001～15,000

15（11.8％）

2767 (32.1%)

0.37

15,001～20,000

48（37.8％）

1337 (15.5%)

2.4

20,001～25,000

34（26.8％）

469（5.4％）

4.9

25,001～30,000

12（9.4％）

155（1.8％）

5.3

> 30,001

15（11.8％）

67（0.8％）

15.2

* 8756名发热儿童的菌血症发病率按白细胞计数分组（列出的数值为每微升血液中的数值）。每组的LR=菌血症概率/没有菌血症概率。

LR=似然比；WBC=白细胞。

Adapted from Lee GM, Harper MB.Risk of bacteremia for febrile young children in the post-Haemophilus influenzae type b era.Archives of Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine.152:624–628, 1998.

* 8756名发热儿童的菌血症发病率按白细胞计数分组（列出的数值为每微升血液中的数值）。每组的LR=菌血症概率/没有菌血症概率。

LR=似然比；WBC=白细胞。

Adapted from Lee GM, Harper MB.Risk of bacteremia for febrile young children in the post-Haemophilus influenzae type b era.Archives of Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine.152:624–628, 1998.

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