圣约翰草 (Hypericum perforatum) (SJW) 的花朵中含有其生物活性成分金丝桃素和贯叶金丝桃素。圣约翰草可增加神经系统中5-羟色胺的浓度，在大剂量使用时表现出类似单胺氧化酶抑制剂（MAOI）的效应。
声明
研究结果是不相同的，但SJW可能对没有自杀念头的轻度至中度抑郁症患者有益。已有关于圣约翰草对于治疗重度抑郁症的精心设计的大规模研究。推荐剂量为每天标准制品300～900mg 口服1次/日，其中含有0.2％～0.3％的贯叶金丝桃素，或含1％～4％的贯叶金丝桃素，或两者均包含（最常用的制剂）。
由于金丝桃素具有抑制包括HIV在内的胞内菌的作用，有报道认为圣约翰草的汁液对HIV感染具有治疗作用，但是亦有报道发现其具有抑制蛋白酶和非核苷逆向转录酶的副作用(1-2)。
SJW也被认为可用于治疗皮肤病症，包括牛皮癣和儿童注意缺陷/多动障碍（ADHD）。
证据
众多随机安慰剂对照研究对SJW治疗轻度至中度抑郁及重度忧郁症中的安全性和有效性进行了评价 (3-8)。 SJW 还与三环类抗抑郁药（阿米替林、丙咪嗪）以及最近与选择性 5-羟色胺再摄取抑制剂 (SSRIs) 氟西汀、舍曲林和帕罗西汀进行了比较 (4-8)。 最安慰剂对照研究显示，服用SJW的标准化提取物300毫克-900毫克的剂量范围每日一次对治疗轻度至中度抑郁症状有效。一些研究表明，900毫克SJW的治疗效果等同于低剂量丙咪嗪和低剂量氟西汀。严重抑郁症患者的研究未能显示在安慰剂或标准剂量的舍曲林短时间使用有显著改进 (7)。然而，作者指出，长时间服用SJW和舍曲林均同样有效，认为当不考虑药物相互作用的情况下，低剂量使用SJW替代治疗的潜在的经济价值。 (7)。
总体而言，一些研究表明SJW的功效在治疗轻度抑郁，而大多数对重症抑郁症的研究没有显示出效果。研究设计上的差异（缺乏主动控制和安慰剂），研究人群（重度VS轻/中度抑郁症），服用时间的长短，以及SJW或比色仪试剂的剂量，都可能对研究结果产生影响。
2016年对35项研究（6993名受试者）进行的系统评价将SJW与安慰剂或常规抗抑郁药进行了比较 (9)。SJW对轻度至中度抑郁症的疗效优于安慰剂，但与常规抗抑郁药没有区别。但是研究是异质的，且没有研究严重抑郁症 (9)。 2017年对27项研究（3808名受试者）进行的荟萃分析比较了SJW和SSRI。SJW在轻度至中度抑郁症的治疗应答和缓解方面与SSRI相当，但停药率较低 (10)。
两个非常小的试验研究表明，局部使用圣约翰草可能对皮肤病有一定的治疗效果，包括牛皮癣 (11-12)。一项小型试验表明 SJW（标准化为金丝桃素，但未标准化为金丝桃素）不能缓解儿童注意力缺陷/多动障碍 (ADHD) 的症状 (13)
不良反应
可能会出现畏光、口干、便秘、头晕、混乱和躁狂（双向情感障碍患者）。报告了一例罕见的室上性心动过速（14)。妊娠妇女禁用圣约翰草。
药物相互作用
环孢菌素、地高辛、铁补充剂、单胺氧化酶抑制剂（MAOIs）、非核苷逆转录酶抑制剂（NNRTIs）、口服避孕药、阿片类药物、蛋白酶抑制剂、SSRIs、三环类抗抑郁药、华法林以及一些直接作用的口服抗凝血剂可能会产生不良相互作用(15-17)。(参考表一些可能的膳食补充剂-药物相互作用。）
