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MSD Manual Logo默沙东 诊疗手册医学专业人士版
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Chelsea Marie, PhD

专业和专长

  • Human intestinal parasitology

所属单位

  • Assistant Professor of Medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases and International Health
  • University of Virginia

受教育程度

  • Doctorate: Pathobiology, University of Washington, Seattle, WA

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • McCowin SE, Moreau GB, Haque R, Noble JA, McDevitt SL, Donowitz JR, Alam MM, Kirkpatrick BD, Petri WA, Marie C. HLA class I and II associations with common enteric pathogens in the first year of life. EBioMed 67:103346, 2021
  • Wojcik GL, Korpe P, Marie C, et al: Genome-wide association study of cryptosporidiosis in infants implicates PRKCA. mBio 11(1), 2020
  • Cowardin CA, Kuehne SA, Buonomo EL, Marie CS, Minton NP, Petri WA: Inflammasome activation contributes to interleukin-23 production in response to Clostridium difficile. mBio 6(1):e02386-14, 2015
  • Marie C, Verkerke HP, Theodorescu D, Petri WA: A whole-genome RNAi screen uncovers a novel role for human potassium channels in cell killing by the parasite Entamoeba histolytica. Sci Rep 5:13613, 2015
  • Marie C, Petri WA: Regulation of virulence of Entamoeba histolytica. Annu Rev Microbiol 68:493-520, 2014
  • Marie C, Petri WA: Amoebic dysentery. BMJ Clin Evid 0918, 2013
  • Verkerke HP, Petri WA, Marie CS: The dynamic interdependence of amebiasis, innate immunity, and undernutrition. Sem Immunopathol 34(6):771-785, 2012
  • Marie CS, Verkerke HP, Paul SN, Mackey AJ, Petri WA, Leptin protects host cells from Entamoeba histolytica cytotoxicity by a STAT3-dependent mechanism. Infect Immun 80(5):1934-1943, 2012

手册章节和评论