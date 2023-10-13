急性心力衰竭的诊断
Data from McDonagh TA, Metra M, Adamo M, et al: 2021 ESC Guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic heart failure: Developed by the Task Force for the diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic heart failure of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) with the special contribution of the Heart Failure Association (HFA) of the ESC.Eur Heart J 42(36):3599-3726, 2021.doi: 10.1093/eurheartj/ehab368.
ECG = 心电图；EF = 射血分数；NT-pro-BNP = 氨基末端脑钠肽前体；BNP = 脑钠肽；HFmrEF = 射血分数轻度降低型心力衰竭；HFpEF = 射血分数保留型心力衰竭；HFrEF = 射血分数降低型心力衰竭。