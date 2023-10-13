Adapted from the American Geriatrics Society (AGS) Panel on Chronic Pain in Older Persons: The management of chronic pain in older persons.Journal of the American Geriatrics Society 46:635–651, 1998; used with permission; from Gloth FM III, Scheve AA, Stober CV, et al: The functional pain scale (FPS): Reliability, validity, and responsiveness in a senior population.Journal of the American Medical Directors Association 2 (3):110–114, 2001; and from Gloth FM III: Assessment.In Handbook of Pain Relief in Older Adults: An Evidence-Based Approach, edited by FM Gloth III.Totowa (NJ), Humana Press, 2003, p.17; used with permission; copyright © FM Gloth, III, 2000.