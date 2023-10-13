疼痛产生时量化疼痛的评定量表
对于功能疼痛量表（FPS），检查员应向患者明确解释功能限制仅在由所评估疼痛引起时才与评估相关；治疗旨在尽可能减轻疼痛，至少达到可耐受的水平 (0～2)。
Adapted from the American Geriatrics Society (AGS) Panel on Chronic Pain in Older Persons: The management of chronic pain in older persons.Journal of the American Geriatrics Society 46:635–651, 1998; used with permission; from Gloth FM III, Scheve AA, Stober CV, et al: The functional pain scale (FPS): Reliability, validity, and responsiveness in a senior population.Journal of the American Medical Directors Association 2 (3):110–114, 2001; and from Gloth FM III: Assessment.In Handbook of Pain Relief in Older Adults: An Evidence-Based Approach, edited by FM Gloth III.Totowa (NJ), Humana Press, 2003, p.17; used with permission; copyright © FM Gloth, III, 2000.