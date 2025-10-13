哮喘控制水平分类*, †
组成部分
完全控制
部分控制
未控制
症状
所有年龄，不包括5～11岁儿童：≤2天/周
5～11岁儿童：≤ 2天/周，但不>1次/天
所有年龄（不包括5～11岁儿童）：>2天/周
5～11岁儿童：>2天/周，或≤2天/周内多次发作
所有年龄：每天
夜间憋醒
成人和≥ 12岁儿童：≤2次/月
5～11岁儿童：≤1次/月
0～4岁儿童： ≤1/月
成人和≥12岁儿童：1-3/周
5～11岁儿童：≥2/月
0～4岁儿童：>1/月
成人和≥12岁儿童：≥4次/周
5～11岁儿童：≥2/周
0～4岁儿童：>1/周
正常活动受限
无
稍受限
非常受限
使用缓解剂‡控制症状（非预防运动诱发支气管收缩）
≤2天/周
>2天/周
几次/天
FEV1或峰值流速
>80%预计值或个人最佳值
60%～80%预计值或个人最佳值
<60%预计值或个人最佳值
FEV1/FVC（儿童5～11岁）
> 80%
75–80%
< 75%
加重时需要口服糖皮质激素¶
0～1/年
成人和≥5岁的儿童： ≥2次/年
0～4岁儿童：2～3/年
成人和≥ 5岁儿童：≥2次/年
0～4岁儿童：>3次/年
问卷：
0
1–2
3−4
≤ 0.75†
≥ 1.5
Ν/Α
≥ 20
16−19
≤ 15
治疗推荐
维持现阶段治疗
每1～6个月随访
如果病情稳定控制 ≥3个月，考虑降阶梯治疗
升1个阶梯治疗
2～6周内重新评估
如果发生药物不良反应，考虑其他治疗
考虑短期运用全身性糖皮质激素
升1～2个阶梯治疗
2周内重新评估
如果发生药物不良反应，考虑其他治疗
*除非特别指出，否则适用于所有年龄。
† 缓解药物（亦称急救吸入剂）包括：短效β₂受体激动剂、吸入性糖皮质激素联合短效β₂受体激动剂，或吸入性糖皮质激素联合长效β₂受体激动剂。
‡ 控制水平基于损害程度或风险分类。其他需要考虑的因素：肺功能测试提示进行性肺功能降低，严重的药物副作用，急性加重时的严重程度及间隔时间（如：急性加重时如需插管或1个月内住院两次提示控制很差）。
¶ 目前，尚无足够的数据将急性加重的频率与哮喘的不同控制水平联系起来。一般来说，病情频繁且严重加重（例如，需要紧急、非计划性的治疗，如前往急诊室就诊、住院治疗或入住重症监护病房）表明哮喘控制情况较差。
ACQ = 哮喘控制问卷；ACT = 哮喘控制测试；ATAQ = 哮喘治疗评估问卷；FEV1 = 第1秒用力呼气量；FVC = 用力肺活量。
Adapted from National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute: Expert Panel Report 3: Guidelines for the diagnosis and management of asthma—full report 2007.August 28, 2007.Available at http://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/guidelines/asthma/asthgdln.htm and Expert Panel Working Group of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) administered and coordinated National Asthma Education and Prevention Program Coordinating Committee (NAEPPCC), Cloutier MM, Baptist AP, et al: 2020 Focused Updates to the Asthma Management Guidelines: A Report from the National Asthma Education and Prevention Program Coordinating Committee Expert Panel Working Group [published correction appears in J Allergy Clin Immunol 2021 Apr;147(4):1528-1530. doi: 10.1016/j.jaci.2021.02.010]. J Allergy Clin Immunol 146(6):1217–1270, 2020.doi:10.1016/j.jaci.2020.10.003.
更多信息参见全球哮喘防治倡议。Global Strategy for Asthma Management and Prevention, 2025.Updated May 2025.Accessed May 20, 2025.Available from www.ginasthma.org