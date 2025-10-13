心电图诊断左心室肥厚的标准
标准*
表现
分值
Cornell†
男：V3S波+aVLR波>28mm
N/A
女：V3S波+aVLR波>20mm
N/A
Romhilt-Estes‡（5分=确定LVH；4分=可能LVH）
任何肢导联R或S波≥20mm
或
V1或V2导联 S波≥30mm
或
V5或V6导联R波≥30毫米
3
典型LVH的ST-T改变
—
1
3
左心房改变：V1终末P波振幅≥1mm，时间≥0.04秒
3
电轴左偏≥−30°
2
QRS时间≥90毫秒
1
V5或V6导联QRS波起始至R波波峰的间隔时间≥0.05秒
1
Sokolow-Lyon¶
V1S波+V5或V6R波≥35mm
或
aVLR波≥11mm
N/A
* 已广泛使用的选定标准集被列出；此外，还描述了多种其他LVH的标准。
† Casale PN, Devereux RB, Kligfield P, et al.Electrocardiographic detection of left ventricular hypertrophy: development and prospective validation of improved criteria. J Am Coll Cardiol.1985;6(3):572-580.doi:10.1016/s0735-1097(85)80115-7
‡ Romhilt DW, Estes EH Jr.A point-score system for the ECG diagnosis of left ventricular hypertrophy. Am Heart J.1968;75(6):752-758.doi:10.1016/0002-8703(68)90035-5
¶ SOKOLOW M, LYON TP.The ventricular complex in left ventricular hypertrophy as obtained by unipolar precordial and limb leads. Am Heart J.1949;37(2):161-186.doi:10.1016/0002-8703(49)90562-1
ECG = electrocardiography; LVH = left ventricular hypertrophy.
Hancock EW, Deal BJ, Mirvis DM, et al.AHA/ACCF/HRS recommendations for the standardization and interpretation of the electrocardiogram: part V: electrocardiogram changes associated with cardiac chamber hypertrophy: a scientific statement from the American Heart Association Electrocardiography and Arrhythmias Committee, Council on Clinical Cardiology; the American College of Cardiology Foundation; and the Heart Rhythm Society: endorsed by the International Society for Computerized Electrocardiology. Circulation.2009;119(10):e251-e261.doi:10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.108.191097; Peguero JG, Lo Presti S, Perez J, Issa O, Brenes JC, Tolentino A.Electrocardiographic Criteria for the Diagnosis of Left Ventricular Hypertrophy. J Am Coll Cardiol.2017;69(13):1694-1703.doi:10.1016/j.jacc.2017.01.037