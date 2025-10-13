神经纤维瘤的诊断
类型
指标
神经纤维瘤病1型（NF1）
若存在以下≥2项特征，即可诊断NF1：
NF2 相关神经鞘瘤病 (NF2)
以下标准之一：
或者
主要标准（以下 2 条）：
或者
一项主要标准和以下 2项次要标准：
非 NF2 神经鞘瘤病（神经鞘瘤病）
SMARCB1和LZTR1相关神经鞘瘤病（符合以下一项）：
22q相关神经鞘瘤病 （以下所有）：
未另有说明的神经鞘瘤病 （以下两项均未进行基因检测）：
* 这些标准可以计算两次（即，2 个不同的神经鞘瘤算作 2 个次要标准）。
† 多发性脑膜瘤符合主要标准。
‡ These criteria can be counted only once (ie, bilateral cortical cataracts count as 1 minor criterion).
Data from Legius E, Messiaen L, Wolkenstein P, et al.Revised diagnostic criteria for neurofibromatosis type 1 and Legius syndrome: An international consensus recommendation. Genet Med.2021;23(8):1506-1513.doi:10.1038/s41436-021-01170-5, Plotkin SR, Messiaen L, Legius E, et al.Updated diagnostic criteria and nomenclature for neurofibromatosis type 2 and schwannomatosis: An international consensus recommendation. Genet Med.2022;24(9):1967-1977.doi:10.1016/j.gim.2022.05.007, and from Friedman JM.Neurofibromatosis 1.In: Adam MP, Feldman J, Mirzaa GM, Pagon RA, Wallace SE, Amemiya A, eds. GeneReviews®.Seattle (WA): University of Washington, Seattle; October 2, 1998.