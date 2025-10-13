skip to main content
MSD Manual Logo默沙东 诊疗手册医学专业人士版
Search icon

神经纤维瘤的诊断

神经纤维瘤的诊断

类型

指标

神经纤维瘤病1型（NF1）

若存在以下≥2项特征，即可诊断NF1：

  • 6 个牛奶咖啡斑 > 青春期前患者的最大直径为 5 毫米 > 青春期后患者的最大直径为 15 毫米

  • 腋窝或腹股沟区雀斑

  • 2个任何类型的神经纤维瘤 1 个丛状神经纤维瘤

  • 视路神经胶质瘤

  • 通过裂隙灯检查发现2个Lisch结节（虹膜错构瘤）2个脉络膜异常

  • 独特的骨病变（例如，蝶骨发育不良、胫骨前外侧弯曲、长骨假关节）

  • 胚系NF1致病性变异

NF2 相关神经鞘瘤病 (NF2)

以下标准之一：

  • 双侧前庭神经鞘瘤

  • 一个相同的NF2致病变异存在于≥2种解剖学上不同的 NF2 相关肿瘤（神经鞘瘤、脑膜瘤和/或室管膜瘤）中

或者

主要标准（以下 2 条）：

  • 单侧前庭神经鞘瘤

  • 患有NF2的一级亲属（兄弟姐妹除外）

  • 2 脑膜瘤

  • NF2 未受影响的组织（例如血液）中的致病性变异

或者

一项主要标准和以下 2项次要标准：

  • 可计数两次*：室管膜瘤、脑膜瘤†、非前庭神经鞘瘤

  • 只能计数一次‡：青少年囊下或皮质白内障、视网膜错构瘤、年龄小于 40 岁的人的视网膜前膜、单一脑膜瘤

  • 神经纤维瘤病2型中未受影响组织和肿瘤组织的遗传变化模式

非 NF2 神经鞘瘤病（神经鞘瘤病）

SMARCB1LZTR1相关神经鞘瘤病（符合以下一项）：

  • ≥ 1 例经病理证实的神经鞘瘤或混合性神经鞘瘤，且 SMARCB1 或者 LZTR1 未受影响的组织（例如血液）中的致病性变异

  • 共同存在的 SMARCB1 或者 LZTR1 2 种神经鞘瘤或混合神经鞘肿瘤的致病性变异

22q相关神经鞘瘤病 （以下所有）：

  • 患者不符合 NF2-, SMARCB1-， 或者 LZTR1相关神经鞘瘤病的标准，并且不具有种系 DGCR8 致病变异

  • 2 个解剖学上不同的神经鞘瘤或混合神经鞘瘤中同一染色体 22q 标记的杂合性丢失

  • 不同的 NF2 每个肿瘤中都存在致病变异，在未受影响的组织中无法检测到

未另有说明的神经鞘瘤病 （以下两项均未进行基因检测）：

  • ≥ 2 个影像学证实的非皮内神经鞘瘤

  • ≥ 1 例经病理证实的神经鞘瘤或混合鞘瘤

* 这些标准可以计算两次（即，2 个不同的神经鞘瘤算作 2 个次要标准）。

† 多发性脑膜瘤符合主要标准。

‡ These criteria can be counted only once (ie, bilateral cortical cataracts count as 1 minor criterion).

Data from Legius E, Messiaen L, Wolkenstein P, et al.Revised diagnostic criteria for neurofibromatosis type 1 and Legius syndrome: An international consensus recommendation. Genet Med.2021;23(8):1506-1513.doi:10.1038/s41436-021-01170-5, Plotkin SR, Messiaen L, Legius E, et al.Updated diagnostic criteria and nomenclature for neurofibromatosis type 2 and schwannomatosis: An international consensus recommendation. Genet Med.2022;24(9):1967-1977.doi:10.1016/j.gim.2022.05.007, and from Friedman JM.Neurofibromatosis 1.In: Adam MP, Feldman J, Mirzaa GM, Pagon RA, Wallace SE, Amemiya A, eds. GeneReviews®.Seattle (WA): University of Washington, Seattle; October 2, 1998.

* 这些标准可以计算两次（即，2 个不同的神经鞘瘤算作 2 个次要标准）。

† 多发性脑膜瘤符合主要标准。

‡ These criteria can be counted only once (ie, bilateral cortical cataracts count as 1 minor criterion).

Data from Legius E, Messiaen L, Wolkenstein P, et al.Revised diagnostic criteria for neurofibromatosis type 1 and Legius syndrome: An international consensus recommendation. Genet Med.2021;23(8):1506-1513.doi:10.1038/s41436-021-01170-5, Plotkin SR, Messiaen L, Legius E, et al.Updated diagnostic criteria and nomenclature for neurofibromatosis type 2 and schwannomatosis: An international consensus recommendation. Genet Med.2022;24(9):1967-1977.doi:10.1016/j.gim.2022.05.007, and from Friedman JM.Neurofibromatosis 1.In: Adam MP, Feldman J, Mirzaa GM, Pagon RA, Wallace SE, Amemiya A, eds. GeneReviews®.Seattle (WA): University of Washington, Seattle; October 2, 1998.

在这些主题中