* Data from Esaki M, Sakata Y. Clinical Impact of Endoscopic Evaluation of the Small Bowel in Crohn's Disease. Digestion.2023;104(1):51-57.doi:10.1159/000527352

† Data from Everhov ÅH, Sachs MC, Malmborg P, et al.Changes in inflammatory bowel disease subtype during follow-up and over time in 44,302 patients. Scand J Gastroenterol.2019;54(1):55-63.doi:10.1080/00365521.2018.15643611

‡ Data from Dolinger M, Torres J, Vermeire S.Crohn's disease. Lancet.2024;403(10432):1177-1191.doi:10.1016/S0140-6736(23)02586-2

§ Data from Tsai L, McCurdy JD, Ma C, Jairath V, Singh S.Epidemiology and Natural History of Perianal Crohn's Disease: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Population-Based Cohorts. Inflamm Bowel Dis.2022;28(10):1477-1484.doi:10.1093/ibd/izab287

¶ Data from Johnson CM, Hartman DJ, Ramos-Rivers C, et al.Epithelioid Granulomas Associate With Increased Severity and Progression of Crohn's Disease, Based on 6-Year Follow-Up. Clin Gastroenterol Hepatol.2018;16(6):900-907.e1.doi:10.1016/j.cgh.2017.12.034