克罗恩病与溃疡性结肠炎鉴别要点
克罗恩病
溃疡性结肠炎
80%病例有小肠累及。*
病变局限在结肠。
直肠很少累及，结肠病变以右半结肠为主。
直肠总是受累；结肠病变以左半结肠为主。
总体而言，明显肉眼可见的直肠出血较少见，但在克罗恩结肠炎中例外。
直肠大出血总是存在。
常发生瘘管、包块和脓肿。
无瘘管形成。
约20%～25%病例见明显肛周病变。†, ‡, §
从不发生严重肛周病变。
影像学显示，肠壁受累呈节段性、非对称性，中间存在跳跃段。
肠壁对称性受累，由直肠至近端连续性病变。
内镜下见局灶性、散在溃疡灶，病灶间黏膜正常。
均一连续性炎症改变。
镜下炎症及裂隙呈透壁性，病灶常呈高度灶性分布。
除严重病例外，炎症局限于黏膜层。
≤20%病例的肠壁或淋巴结可见上皮样（结节样）肉芽肿（此为特异性表现）。¶
无典型的上皮样肉芽肿。
* Data from Esaki M, Sakata Y. Clinical Impact of Endoscopic Evaluation of the Small Bowel in Crohn's Disease. Digestion.2023;104(1):51-57.doi:10.1159/000527352
† Data from Everhov ÅH, Sachs MC, Malmborg P, et al.Changes in inflammatory bowel disease subtype during follow-up and over time in 44,302 patients. Scand J Gastroenterol.2019;54(1):55-63.doi:10.1080/00365521.2018.15643611
‡ Data from Dolinger M, Torres J, Vermeire S.Crohn's disease. Lancet.2024;403(10432):1177-1191.doi:10.1016/S0140-6736(23)02586-2
§ Data from Tsai L, McCurdy JD, Ma C, Jairath V, Singh S.Epidemiology and Natural History of Perianal Crohn's Disease: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Population-Based Cohorts. Inflamm Bowel Dis.2022;28(10):1477-1484.doi:10.1093/ibd/izab287
¶ Data from Johnson CM, Hartman DJ, Ramos-Rivers C, et al.Epithelioid Granulomas Associate With Increased Severity and Progression of Crohn's Disease, Based on 6-Year Follow-Up. Clin Gastroenterol Hepatol.2018;16(6):900-907.e1.doi:10.1016/j.cgh.2017.12.034