新生儿气管插管
插管时的体重（公斤）
胎龄周数
唇部插入深度（厘米）
气管插管尺寸（直径，毫米）
0.5–0.6
23–24
5.5
尺寸 2.5：适合体重 < 1 公斤或胎龄 < 28 周的婴儿
0.7–0.8
25–26
6.0
0.9–1.0
27–29
6.5
尺寸 3.0：适合 1 至 2 公斤或孕龄 28 至 34 周的婴儿
1.1–1.4
30–32
7.0
1.5–1.8
33–34
7.5
尺寸 3.5：适合体重 > 2 公斤或胎龄 > 34 周的婴儿
1.9–2.4
35–37
8.0
2.5–3.1
38–40
8.5
3.2–4.2
41–43
9.0
尺寸3.5至4.0
Data from Kempley ST, Moreiras JW, Petrone FL: Endotracheal tube length for neonatal intubation.Resuscitation 77(3):369-373, 2008.doi: 10.1016/j.resuscitation.2008.02.002 and from Weiner GM, ed: Textbook of Neonatal Resuscitation, ed.8.Itasca, American Academy of Pediatrics, 2021.