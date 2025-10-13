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新生儿气管插管

新生儿气管插管

插管时的体重（公斤）

胎龄周数

唇部插入深度（厘米）

气管插管尺寸（直径，毫米）

0.5–0.6

23–24

5.5

尺寸 2.5：适合体重 < 1 公斤或胎龄 < 28 周的婴儿

0.7–0.8

25–26

6.0

0.9–1.0

27–29

6.5

尺寸 3.0：适合 1 至 2 公斤或孕龄 28 至 34 周的婴儿

1.1–1.4

30–32

7.0

1.5–1.8

33–34

7.5

尺寸 3.5：适合体重 > 2 公斤或胎龄 > 34 周的婴儿

1.9–2.4

35–37

8.0

2.5–3.1

38–40

8.5

3.2–4.2

41–43

9.0

尺寸3.5至4.0

Data from Kempley ST, Moreiras JW, Petrone FL: Endotracheal tube length for neonatal intubation.Resuscitation 77(3):369-373, 2008.doi: 10.1016/j.resuscitation.2008.02.002 and from Weiner GM, ed: Textbook of Neonatal Resuscitation, ed.8.Itasca, American Academy of Pediatrics, 2021.

Data from Kempley ST, Moreiras JW, Petrone FL: Endotracheal tube length for neonatal intubation.Resuscitation 77(3):369-373, 2008.doi: 10.1016/j.resuscitation.2008.02.002 and from Weiner GM, ed: Textbook of Neonatal Resuscitation, ed.8.Itasca, American Academy of Pediatrics, 2021.

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