Data from Kempley ST, Moreiras JW, Petrone FL: Endotracheal tube length for neonatal intubation.Resuscitation 77(3):369-373, 2008.doi: 10.1016/j.resuscitation.2008.02.002 and from Weiner GM, ed: Textbook of Neonatal Resuscitation, ed.8.Itasca, American Academy of Pediatrics, 2021.