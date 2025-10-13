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成人每日蛋白质需求量估算

成人每日蛋白质需求量估算

病人情况

需要量（克/千克体重/天）

健康成年人

0.8

年龄>70岁

1.0

未经透析的肾功能衰竭（肾小球滤过率 < 25 mL/分钟/1.73 m2)

0.6–0.75

需透析的肾衰竭

1.2

代谢应激（如危重症、创伤、烧伤、手术）

1.2–2.0*

* McClave SA, Taylor BE, Martindale RG, et al.Guidelines for the Provision and Assessment of Nutrition Support Therapy in the Adult Critically Ill Patient: Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM) and American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (A.S.P.E.N.)[published correction appears in JPEN J Parenter Enteral Nutr. 2016 Nov;40(8):1200]. JPEN J Parenter Enteral Nutr.2016;40(2):159-211.doi:10.1177/0148607115621863

* McClave SA, Taylor BE, Martindale RG, et al.Guidelines for the Provision and Assessment of Nutrition Support Therapy in the Adult Critically Ill Patient: Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM) and American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (A.S.P.E.N.)[published correction appears in JPEN J Parenter Enteral Nutr. 2016 Nov;40(8):1200]. JPEN J Parenter Enteral Nutr.2016;40(2):159-211.doi:10.1177/0148607115621863

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