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肺动脉高压患者的功能状态

肺动脉高压患者的功能状态

功能类

描述

I

身体活动不受限制；普通活动不会引起过度呼吸困难、疲劳、胸痛或近乎晕厥

II

身体活动轻度受限；患者休息时感觉舒适，但普通身体活动会导致一些呼吸困难、疲劳、胸痛或近乎晕厥

III

身体活动明显受限；患者休息时感觉舒适，活动量少于正常时则会引起呼吸困难、疲劳、胸痛或近乎晕厥

IV

无法进行任何身体活动而无症状；休息时可能会出现呼吸困难和/或疲劳。任何体力活动都会增加不适感，患者有右心衰竭的迹象。

Functional classification of pulmonary hypertension modified after the New York Heart Association functional classification according to the World Health Organization.

Data from Humbert M, Kovacs G, Hoeper MM, et al: 2022 ESC/ERS Guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of pulmonary hypertension [published correction appears in Eur Heart J. 2023 Apr 17;44(15):1312. doi: 10.1093/eurheartj/ehad005]. Eur Heart J 2022;43(38):3618-3731.doi:10.1093/eurheartj/ehac237

Functional classification of pulmonary hypertension modified after the New York Heart Association functional classification according to the World Health Organization.

Data from Humbert M, Kovacs G, Hoeper MM, et al: 2022 ESC/ERS Guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of pulmonary hypertension [published correction appears in Eur Heart J. 2023 Apr 17;44(15):1312. doi: 10.1093/eurheartj/ehad005]. Eur Heart J 2022;43(38):3618-3731.doi:10.1093/eurheartj/ehac237

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