肺动脉高压患者的功能状态
功能类
描述
I
身体活动不受限制；普通活动不会引起过度呼吸困难、疲劳、胸痛或近乎晕厥
II
身体活动轻度受限；患者休息时感觉舒适，但普通身体活动会导致一些呼吸困难、疲劳、胸痛或近乎晕厥
III
身体活动明显受限；患者休息时感觉舒适，活动量少于正常时则会引起呼吸困难、疲劳、胸痛或近乎晕厥
IV
无法进行任何身体活动而无症状；休息时可能会出现呼吸困难和/或疲劳。任何体力活动都会增加不适感，患者有右心衰竭的迹象。
Functional classification of pulmonary hypertension modified after the New York Heart Association functional classification according to the World Health Organization.
Data from Humbert M, Kovacs G, Hoeper MM, et al: 2022 ESC/ERS Guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of pulmonary hypertension [published correction appears in Eur Heart J. 2023 Apr 17;44(15):1312. doi: 10.1093/eurheartj/ehad005]. Eur Heart J 2022;43(38):3618-3731.doi:10.1093/eurheartj/ehac237