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妊娠期体重增加指南*

妊娠期体重增加指南*

孕前体重类别

BMI

总体重增加†

妊娠中期和妊娠晚期建议平均体重增长‡

体重不足

< 18.5

12.5-18kg（28-40磅）

0.4kg/周（1磅/周）

正常体重

18.5–24.9

11.5-16kg（25-35磅）

0.4kg/周（1磅/周）

超重（0.5–0.7）

25.0–29.9

6.8-11.3kg（15-25磅）

0.27kg/周（0.6磅/周）

肥胖（包括所有级别）

≥ 30.0

5-9kg（11-20磅）

0.23kg/周（0.5磅/周）

* 体重增加的建议是基于孕前BMI。

†对于怀有双胞胎的女性，暂时建议总体增重如下：

  • 正常体重：16.8-24.5kg（37-54磅）

  • 超重：14.1-22.7kg（31-50磅）

  • 肥胖：11.5–19.1 公斤（25–42 磅）

‡假设孕早期体重增加0.5-2kg（1.1-4.4磅）。

BMI =体质指数（kg/m2）。

改编自 Rasmussen KM, Yaktine AL, Institute of Medicine (US) and National Research Council (US) Committee to Reexamine IOM Pregnancy Weight Guidelines, eds： Weight Gain During Pregnancy: Reexamining the Guidelines.Washington (DC): National Academies Press (US); 2009 and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists: ACOG Committee opinion no. 548: weight gain during pregnancy. Obstet Gynecol.2013 (reaffirmed 2023);121(1):210-212.doi:10.1097/01.aog.0000425668.87506.4c).

* 体重增加的建议是基于孕前BMI。

†对于怀有双胞胎的女性，暂时建议总体增重如下：

  • 正常体重：16.8-24.5kg（37-54磅）

  • 超重：14.1-22.7kg（31-50磅）

  • 肥胖：11.5–19.1 公斤（25–42 磅）

‡假设孕早期体重增加0.5-2kg（1.1-4.4磅）。

BMI =体质指数（kg/m2）。

改编自 Rasmussen KM, Yaktine AL, Institute of Medicine (US) and National Research Council (US) Committee to Reexamine IOM Pregnancy Weight Guidelines, eds： Weight Gain During Pregnancy: Reexamining the Guidelines.Washington (DC): National Academies Press (US); 2009 and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists: ACOG Committee opinion no. 548: weight gain during pregnancy. Obstet Gynecol.2013 (reaffirmed 2023);121(1):210-212.doi:10.1097/01.aog.0000425668.87506.4c).

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