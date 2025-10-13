妊娠期体重增加指南*
孕前体重类别
BMI
总体重增加†
妊娠中期和妊娠晚期建议平均体重增长‡
体重不足
< 18.5
12.5-18kg（28-40磅）
0.4kg/周（1磅/周）
正常体重
18.5–24.9
11.5-16kg（25-35磅）
0.4kg/周（1磅/周）
超重（0.5–0.7）
25.0–29.9
6.8-11.3kg（15-25磅）
0.27kg/周（0.6磅/周）
肥胖（包括所有级别）
≥ 30.0
5-9kg（11-20磅）
0.23kg/周（0.5磅/周）
* 体重增加的建议是基于孕前BMI。
†对于怀有双胞胎的女性，暂时建议总体增重如下：
‡假设孕早期体重增加0.5-2kg（1.1-4.4磅）。
BMI =体质指数（kg/m2）。
改编自 Rasmussen KM, Yaktine AL, Institute of Medicine (US) and National Research Council (US) Committee to Reexamine IOM Pregnancy Weight Guidelines, eds： Weight Gain During Pregnancy: Reexamining the Guidelines.Washington (DC): National Academies Press (US); 2009 and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists: ACOG Committee opinion no. 548: weight gain during pregnancy. Obstet Gynecol.2013 (reaffirmed 2023);121(1):210-212.doi:10.1097/01.aog.0000425668.87506.4c).