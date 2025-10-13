Data from ClinicalInfo.HIV.gov.Appendix C: CDC Pediatric HIV CD4 Cell Count/Percentage and HIV-Related Diseases Categorization.April 11, 2022.Accessed August 20, 2025, and from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Revised surveillance case definitions for HIV infection—United States, 2014.Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.2014;63(RR–3):1–10.