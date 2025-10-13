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<13岁以下儿童HIV感染的免疫分类（HIV感染阶段）基于年龄特异性CD4+T淋巴细胞计数或百分比

<13岁以下儿童HIV感染的免疫分类（HIV感染阶段）基于年龄特异性CD4+T淋巴细胞计数或百分比

免疫学分类（分期）*

< 1 年

1年~不足6年

≥ 6年

CD4+ T细胞/微升

CD4+ T细胞百分比

CD4+ T细胞/微升

CD4+ T细胞百分比

CD4+ T细胞/微升

CD4+ T细胞百分比

1

1500

34

1000

30

500

26

2

750–1499

26–33

500–999

22–29

200–499

14–25

3†

< 750

< 26

< 500

< 22

< 200

< 14

* 该阶段主要基于 CD4 细胞计数。CD4 细胞计数优先于 CD4 百分比，并且仅当计数缺失或无法获得时才考虑百分比。如果诊断出3期定义的机会性感染，则无论CD4测试结果如何，均将病程归类为3期。

†有时称为晚期HIV感染。

Data from ClinicalInfo.HIV.gov.Appendix C: CDC Pediatric HIV CD4 Cell Count/Percentage and HIV-Related Diseases Categorization.April 11, 2022.Accessed August 20, 2025, and from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Revised surveillance case definitions for HIV infection—United States, 2014.Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.2014;63(RR–3):1–10.

* 该阶段主要基于 CD4 细胞计数。CD4 细胞计数优先于 CD4 百分比，并且仅当计数缺失或无法获得时才考虑百分比。如果诊断出3期定义的机会性感染，则无论CD4测试结果如何，均将病程归类为3期。

†有时称为晚期HIV感染。

Data from ClinicalInfo.HIV.gov.Appendix C: CDC Pediatric HIV CD4 Cell Count/Percentage and HIV-Related Diseases Categorization.April 11, 2022.Accessed August 20, 2025, and from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Revised surveillance case definitions for HIV infection—United States, 2014.Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.2014;63(RR–3):1–10.

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