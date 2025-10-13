<13岁以下儿童HIV感染的免疫分类（HIV感染阶段）基于年龄特异性CD4+T淋巴细胞计数或百分比
免疫学分类（分期）*
< 1 年
1年~不足6年
≥ 6年
CD4+ T细胞/微升
CD4+ T细胞百分比
CD4+ T细胞/微升
CD4+ T细胞百分比
CD4+ T细胞/微升
CD4+ T细胞百分比
1
≥ 1500
≥ 34
≥ 1000
≥ 30
≥ 500
≥ 26
2
750–1499
26–33
500–999
22–29
200–499
14–25
3†
< 750
< 26
< 500
< 22
< 200
< 14
* 该阶段主要基于 CD4 细胞计数。CD4 细胞计数优先于 CD4 百分比，并且仅当计数缺失或无法获得时才考虑百分比。如果诊断出3期定义的机会性感染，则无论CD4测试结果如何，均将病程归类为3期。
†有时称为晚期HIV感染。
Data from ClinicalInfo.HIV.gov.Appendix C: CDC Pediatric HIV CD4 Cell Count/Percentage and HIV-Related Diseases Categorization.April 11, 2022.Accessed August 20, 2025, and from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Revised surveillance case definitions for HIV infection—United States, 2014.Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.2014;63(RR–3):1–10.